Givaudan (GVDNY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS: GVDNY) recently:

4/23/2021 – Givaudan was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

4/14/2021 – Givaudan was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/13/2021 – Givaudan was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Givaudan had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/9/2021 – Givaudan had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/7/2021 – Givaudan was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/1/2021 – Givaudan had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GVDNY traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.65. 20,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 0.45. Givaudan SA has a 12-month low of $65.46 and a 12-month high of $89.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average of $81.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $2.7233 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Givaudan’s payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

