Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Given Market Perform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.10% from the company’s current price.

Glatfelter stock opened at $15.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42. Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.23 million, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $235.28 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLT. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.