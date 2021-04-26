Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Holdings Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,617 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Global Payments worth $74,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $216.92 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.28 and a 1 year high of $220.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 129.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.14.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

