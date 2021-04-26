Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter.

Shares of GOL opened at $8.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.21. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $11.31.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

GOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.90 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.