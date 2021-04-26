Gradient Investments LLC Has $293,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 135.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 531,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,496 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 35,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average is $46.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $51.46.

