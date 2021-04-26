Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2,136.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 285.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $156.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.67. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.93 and a 1-year high of $157.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

