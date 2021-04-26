Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 159 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 37.2% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 778,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,658,000 after acquiring an additional 210,965 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 6.5% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $86.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

