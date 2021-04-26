Gradient Investments LLC Sells 351,137 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,137 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGI. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,628,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 32,718 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,749,000. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,579,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,485,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

RGI opened at $185.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a one year low of $97.00 and a one year high of $185.56.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.