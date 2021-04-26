Gradient Investments LLC Sells 80 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $5,042,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in FedEx by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,482 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $277.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.61. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The firm has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.63.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

