Grandfield & Dodd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,062 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Curi Capital bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $59.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $241.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.25. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

