Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 55 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLX opened at $188.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $176.73 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Clorox from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.41.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

