Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,034 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $117.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.71. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 151.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

