Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 81.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $28,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,688 shares of company stock valued at $142,359,809 over the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZM stock opened at $336.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $329.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.47. The company has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.90, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.67 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.62.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

