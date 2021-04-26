Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International stock opened at $87.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $68.76 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.55 and a 200-day moving average of $90.64.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

