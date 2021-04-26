Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 2,385 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Morningstar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $845,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Morningstar by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in Morningstar by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar stock opened at $245.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.84. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.17 and a fifty-two week high of $255.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.08, for a total transaction of $34,659.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,125,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,153,504.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.69, for a total transaction of $810,906.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,004,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,172,109.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,358 shares of company stock worth $38,725,863 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.