Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,390 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 663.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 89,067 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 424,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 56,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $46.73 on Monday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

