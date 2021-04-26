Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes $253,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,502,783. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.