GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Shares Gap Down to $27.07

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.07, but opened at $26.52. GSX Techedu shares last traded at $30.81, with a volume of 264,463 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GSX Techedu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GSX Techedu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.58 and a beta of -0.50.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in GSX Techedu by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in GSX Techedu by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.