Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $16.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stephens raised Halliburton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Halliburton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,559,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,163,479,000 after buying an additional 2,259,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,992,465 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $169,991,000 after buying an additional 1,024,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,494,899 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $141,654,000 after buying an additional 98,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Halliburton by 814.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $115,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

