Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives $18.59 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.59.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Stephens raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $230,118,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Halliburton by 814.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $115,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457,713 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 550.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $62,732,000 after buying an additional 2,809,156 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,387,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,769,767. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

