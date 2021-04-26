Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Buys 13,040 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 20,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,556.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.78. 18,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $22.77.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

