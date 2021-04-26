Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.9% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.21. 71,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,738,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. In the last quarter, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.