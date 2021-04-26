Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $16,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.16. The company had a trading volume of 23,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,177. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $172.66 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.73.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.