Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,655 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,291 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $233.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,306. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $235.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

