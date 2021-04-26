Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

PEP stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.43. The stock had a trading volume of 97,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,116. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.24. The company has a market capitalization of $198.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

