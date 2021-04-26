Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,319 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for about 2.1% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Microchip Technology worth $23,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.48.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $2.12 on Monday, reaching $158.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,399. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 66.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.07.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

