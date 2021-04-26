Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Raised to “Buy” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PMOIF. Peel Hunt upgraded Harbour Energy from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Harbour Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Shares of PMOIF stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.68.

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.