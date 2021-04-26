Harris Kupperman Purchases 35,000 Shares of Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) Stock

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) Director Harris Kupperman bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$16,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,585,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,029,100.

Harris Kupperman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Harris Kupperman bought 2,000 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$920.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Harris Kupperman bought 1,500 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$690.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Harris Kupperman bought 215,500 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$92,665.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Harris Kupperman acquired 20,000 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$7,650.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Harris Kupperman acquired 14,500 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$5,220.00.

YAK stock opened at C$0.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.33. Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.16 and a 1-year high of C$0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$13.81 million and a PE ratio of 3.97.

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., a real estate investment and development company, owns commercial investment property assets in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Its investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites. The company was formerly known as Summus Capital Corp.

