Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMG. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,652.06.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,468.53 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $856.50 and a one year high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,459.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,394.62.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

