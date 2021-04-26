Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 625 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $532.61 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.14 and a 12 month high of $539.82. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $519.35.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total value of $2,643,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

