Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $20.41 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,635 shares during the period. Paychex makes up 2.9% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Paychex worth $20,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,796,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Paychex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,938 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Paychex by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after acquiring an additional 338,582 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,397,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX opened at $99.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.44. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

