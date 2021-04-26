Harvey Investment Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 1.1% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC opened at $178.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.27 and a twelve month high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

