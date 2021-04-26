Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 22.2% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $59.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $60.23. The stock has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.03.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

