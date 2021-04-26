HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 145.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.85. ADC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $56.59.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,986,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,612,000 after purchasing an additional 898,606 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,965,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

