HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $215.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $191.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $202.50 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $205.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.93 and a 200-day moving average of $165.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,226.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,314 shares of company stock valued at $20,526,026 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.