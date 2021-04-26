HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $222.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $222.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HCA. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

NYSE HCA opened at $202.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.18. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $205.58. The company has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $566,592.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,314 shares of company stock worth $20,526,026 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

