HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $225.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.89.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA opened at $202.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.18. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $205.58. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,314 shares of company stock worth $20,526,026. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 116.9% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 455,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,706,000 after buying an additional 245,304 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.9% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 365.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.