H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $39.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.60 and a beta of 2.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

