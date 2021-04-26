Head-To-Head Comparison: Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE)

MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) and Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get MJ alerts:

1.5% of Cypress Environmental Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MJ and Cypress Environmental Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MJ $900,000.00 37.91 -$8.17 million N/A N/A Cypress Environmental Partners $401.65 million 0.06 $16.01 million $0.88 2.38

Cypress Environmental Partners has higher revenue and earnings than MJ.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for MJ and Cypress Environmental Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A Cypress Environmental Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cypress Environmental Partners has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 187.08%. Given Cypress Environmental Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cypress Environmental Partners is more favorable than MJ.

Profitability

This table compares MJ and Cypress Environmental Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MJ N/A N/A N/A Cypress Environmental Partners 1.41% 41.51% 2.41%

Risk & Volatility

MJ has a beta of -0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cypress Environmental Partners has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cypress Environmental Partners beats MJ on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MJ Company Profile

MJ Holdings, Inc. operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. MJ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems. This segment also provides various services, such as nondestructive examination, in-line inspection support, pig tracking, survey, data gathering, and supervision of third-party contractors. The PPS segment offers hydrotesting, chemical cleaning, water transfer and recycling, pumping, pigging, flushing, filling, dehydration, caliper runs, ILI tool run support, nitrogen purging, and drying services, as well as test documentation and records retention services. The WES segment owns and operates nine water treatment facilities with ten environmental protection agency class II injection wells in the Bakken shale region of the Williston Basin in North Dakota. This segment offers treatment, recovery, separation, and disposal of waste byproducts generated during the lifecycle of an oil and natural gas well to protect the environment and drinking water. The company serves owners and operators of pipelines and other infrastructure, public utility or local distribution, pipeline construction, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and trucking companies, as well as third-party purchasers of residual oil. Cypress Environmental Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. in March 2020. Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Cypress Energy Holdings, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.