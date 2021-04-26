Head-To-Head Contrast: Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) & Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Group and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group -14.06% -11.93% -7.59% Boxlight -38.26% -45.10% -12.62%

56.5% of Aspen Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Aspen Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Boxlight shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aspen Group and Boxlight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Boxlight 0 0 3 0 3.00

Aspen Group presently has a consensus target price of $14.20, suggesting a potential upside of 184.00%. Boxlight has a consensus target price of $5.83, suggesting a potential upside of 183.17%. Given Aspen Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aspen Group is more favorable than Boxlight.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aspen Group and Boxlight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group $49.06 million 2.54 -$5.66 million ($0.24) -20.83 Boxlight $33.03 million 3.54 -$9.40 million ($0.88) -2.34

Aspen Group has higher revenue and earnings than Boxlight. Aspen Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boxlight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Aspen Group has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight has a beta of 3.84, indicating that its stock price is 284% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aspen Group beats Boxlight on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc., an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies. As of April 30, 2020, it had 11,444 degree-seeking students enrolled. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory for use with Oktopus software; and GameZones and MimioInteract, which are multi-student interactive gaming software. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging and robotics products. It has a strategic partnership with CareHawk for providing audio solutions for the education market. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

