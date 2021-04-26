Head to Head Contrast: Snap (NYSE:SNAP) & Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Magnite and Snap, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 3 4 0 2.57 Snap 1 6 30 0 2.78

Magnite currently has a consensus target price of $40.29, indicating a potential upside of 5.16%. Snap has a consensus target price of $67.71, indicating a potential upside of 10.46%. Given Snap’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Snap is more favorable than Magnite.

Volatility and Risk

Magnite has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snap has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.3% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Snap shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Magnite shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Magnite and Snap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite -30.72% -9.19% -3.64% Snap -49.74% -48.53% -24.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magnite and Snap’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $156.41 million 28.31 -$25.48 million ($0.37) -103.54 Snap $1.72 billion 53.90 -$1.03 billion ($0.75) -81.73

Magnite has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap. Magnite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Snap, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Magnite beats Snap on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions. It markets its technology solutions to buyers and sellers through a sales teams that operate from various locations. The company was formerly known as The Rubicon Project, Inc. and changed name to Magnite, Inc. in July 2020. Magnite, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

