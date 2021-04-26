Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $12.77 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 4.4% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $12,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $5,688,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 297,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,188,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 382.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $178.56 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $183.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

