Hendley & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,128,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the first quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BK opened at $47.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $49.13.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

