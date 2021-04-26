Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Hepion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.97) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Robert T. Foster bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEPA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,712 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $721,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 621.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 96,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEPA traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $1.85. 1,711,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,364,349. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

