Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Gap Up to $27.38

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.38, but opened at $28.42. Heritage-Crystal Clean shares last traded at $28.42, with a volume of 22 shares changing hands.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $686.46 million, a P/E ratio of 142.65, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $132.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 160,150 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 78,450 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

