Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will report ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.65). Heron Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of HRTX stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.09. 29,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,118. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

