HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will report sales of $27.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.17 million to $29.61 million. HEXO posted sales of $16.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year sales of $109.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.94 million to $111.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $154.20 million, with estimates ranging from $136.19 million to $184.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC upgraded shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Shares of NYSE:HEXO traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,141,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,406,733. HEXO has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HEXO in the first quarter worth $149,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HEXO during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in HEXO during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

