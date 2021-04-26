Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives $43.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.83.

HIW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,017,000 after purchasing an additional 274,703 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,719,000 after acquiring an additional 62,232 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,009,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,780,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,545,000 after acquiring an additional 300,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,044,000 after acquiring an additional 653,298 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HIW traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,429. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.