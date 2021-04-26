Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 51,700 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Brightcove worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Brightcove by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

In related news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,018.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tsedal Neeley purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brightcove stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Brightcove Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.29 million, a PE ratio of -52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $53.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

