Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $12.96 Million Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,392,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 775,600 shares during the quarter. New Gold makes up 1.1% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $12,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NGD. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James set a $2.25 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.86.

Shares of NGD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.69. 63,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,407,853. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. New Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $198.90 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

